Authorities issue 1,701 fines for breaches of COVID-19 regulation

Authorities issued 1,701 fines related to the breaching of COVID-19 regulation over the last week.

Facebook page Covid19 Malta, which is administered by government and health authorities announced the figures.

1,446 people were fined for not wearing a mask, while 180 were penalised for congregating in groups large than four people.

The remaining 71 fines were handed out for the organisation of events not permitted by the legal notice and for the infringement of regulation surrounding establishments.

3,091 quarantine inspections were carried out, with four people found breaking the law.

Police issue 750 fines

In a statement earlier on Monday, the police said they had issued 750 fines relating to breaches in COVID-19 regulations over the past week.

Police said 440 hours of crime prevention foot patrols, 193 km of crime prevention e-bike patrols by the community policing teams were done in the last week.

On Monday, Malta registered 213 COVID-19 cases, with the total active cases standing at 3,018.

