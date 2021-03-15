St Paul’s Bay ranks top in number of thefts reported in 2020

St Paul’s Bay had the highest number of reported thefts last year, information tabled in parliament shows.

The populous seaside locality had 423 reports of theft, followed by St Julian's with 394.

The information was tabled in parliament by National Security Minister Byron Camilleri in a reply to a question by Opposition shadow minister Beppe Fenech Adami.

The locality with the third highest number of theft reports was Sliema with 258.

Qormi had the fourth highest theft reports with 212, while Msida came in fifth with 201.

Mtarfa had the least number of theft reports, with just three, while Lija had only four. Safi registered just nine theft reports. All are small localities.

11 thefts were reported in Gharghur in 2020, while 13 thefts were reported in Santa Lucija.

The island of Gozo as a region had 185 theft reports, with the capital Valletta receiving 168 reports.