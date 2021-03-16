Matthew Caruana Galizia nominated for US International Anticorruption Award

The son of the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is the U.S. Embassy’s nominee for the U.S. Secretary of State’s International Anticorruption Champions award.

Matthew Caruana Galizia, an award-winning investigative journalist, was nominated by Gwendolyn “Wendy” Green, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires.

The U.S. Embassy selected Caruana Galizia because of his work exposing financial crime, money laundering, and tax evasion.

“This award honours individuals who have worked tirelessly, often in the face of adversity, to defend transparency, combat corruption, and ensure accountability in their own countries,” Green said.

Caruana Galizia was a lead engineer in the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists’ (ICIJ) investigations into six major global corruption investigations: Offshore Leaks, Swiss Leaks, Luxembourg Leaks, Fatal Extraction, Panama Papers, and Paradise Papers.

In 2017, the ICIJ, including Caruana Galizia and his colleagues, was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting. “His work was instrumental in compelling governments to fulfill their commitments to international anticorruption standards,” Green said.