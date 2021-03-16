menu

Matthew Caruana Galizia nominated for US International Anticorruption Award

Pulitzer prize-winning journalist nominated by American embassy in Malta for U.S. Secretary of State’s International Anticorruption Champions award

matthew_vella
16 March 2021, 11:52am
by Matthew Vella
Matthew Caruana Galizia greets news of his honour for his work on anti-corruption journalism
The son of the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is the U.S. Embassy’s nominee for the U.S. Secretary of State’s International Anticorruption Champions award.

Matthew Caruana Galizia, an award-winning investigative journalist, was nominated by Gwendolyn “Wendy” Green, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires.

The U.S. Embassy selected Caruana Galizia because of his work exposing financial crime, money laundering, and tax evasion.

“This award honours individuals who have worked tirelessly, often in the face of adversity, to defend transparency, combat corruption, and ensure accountability in their own countries,” Green said.

Caruana Galizia was a lead engineer in the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists’ (ICIJ) investigations into six major global corruption investigations:  Offshore Leaks, Swiss Leaks, Luxembourg Leaks, Fatal Extraction, Panama Papers, and Paradise Papers.

In 2017, the ICIJ, including Caruana Galizia and his colleagues, was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting. “His work was instrumental in compelling governments to fulfill their commitments to international anticorruption standards,” Green said.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
