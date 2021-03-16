menu

[WATCH] European Medicines Authority says there is 'no indication' AstraZeneca causes blood clots

European Medicines Authority head says number of blood clots reported in vaccinated people is no higher than that of the general population 

karl_azzopardi
16 March 2021, 3:42pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File Photo
File Photo

European Medicines Authority head Emer Cooke has insisted there is no indication that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots.  

On Monday, Spain, France and Italy joined the growing list of EU countries that halted use of the Astrazeneca vaccine against COVID-19 amid concerns of blood-clotting among those who received the jab. 

The issue first arose when Austria recorded two patients who developed blood clots after taking the vaccine. The particular batch had also been used in Malta. 

EMA had recommended the Astrazeneca vaccination programme continue as planned, with the Maltese health authorities saying they were following the situation closely and monitoring patients who have received the vaccine from the particular consignment. 

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said she is “fimrly convinced” the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.  

AstraZeneca has also said a review of 17 million people who received doses in Europe found there were 37 cases of people who had developed blood clots. 

The EMA said the number of blood clots reported in vaccinated people is no higher than that of the general population.  

"While the investigation is ongoing, currently, we are still firmly convinced that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19, with its associated risks of hospitalisation and death, outweigh the risks," Cooke said.  

Results from the EMA's investigation are due to be released on Thursday. 

