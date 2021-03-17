Vincent Muscat failed to name minister involved in 'big job', Prime Minister says

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that Vince Muscat ‘il-Koħħu’ refused to name the sitting minister claimed to have been involved in a “big job”, after asking the police commissioner who the minister is.

On Tuesday, Vince Muscat briefly mentioned a “big job” during his testimony in the Caruana Galizia murder case, allegedly involving an incumbent minister and Chris Cardona, an ex-minister himself.

Later on that day, Abela said that he urged the Police Commissioner to investigate the allegation.

While it is unclear what the job entailed, it was revealed last year that Muscat had told police that he can name a sitting Labour politician whom he believes helped plan a heist on the HSBC Malta headquarters in 2010.

The claim was given further credence by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi, who alleged on a radio programme that a Cabinet minister was implicated in a serious crime.

It has long been speculated that the politician involved in the bank heist is Minister within OPM Carmelo Abela, who at the time of the heist was a manager within HSBC.

However, he categorically denied the claim when prompted by this newspaper.