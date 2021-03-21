COVID: 224 new cases, three die in the last 24 hours

Malta has registered 224 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry has said.

Active cases stand 2,736, after 358 recoveries were registered.

Total cases stand at 28,128, with a total number of 25,0020 recoveries registered since the start of the pandemic.

3,749 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 783,735.

Three deaths were registered on Saturday. A 93-year-old female and a 78-year-old male died at Mater Dei Hospital, while a 71-year-old male died at the Gozo General Hospital.

Till yesterday, 143,169 vaccine doses were administered, of which, 43,919 were second doses.