[WATCH] PN leader convinced Yorgen Fenech was not alone in masterminding Caruana Galizia murder

The Nationalist Leader Bernard Grech has said that he has “no doubt” murder suspect Yorgen Fenech is not the only person behind the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

Grech said he would not rule out granting Fenech a pardon if other avenues towards getting to the bottom of the case are exhausted.

The Opposition leader was being interviewed by Lovin Malta’s Chris Peregin on the party’s television station NET TV.

Grech reacted to court developments on Saturday evening, which saw the Chief of Staff to former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri, being denied bail after charges of corruption, forgery and false testimony.

“The situation we find ourselves is thanks to the work and courage of the civil society, Nationalist Party and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia,” he said.

He also praised former party leader Simon Busutill for having the courage to call for an inquiry, despite the Labour Party’s attacks.

The developments also signal that the country is becoming safer, according to Grech.

The PN leader was asked on claims regarding his predecessor Adrian Delia taking money from Yorgen Fenech to pay employees. He said that he would find no issues with taking the necessary action if allegations were true.

“Let’s see what the result is – but we don’t want to keep that money,” he said.

On what he would offer as Prime Minister of the country, Grech said he would reinvest money from the controversial golden passport scheme into youth start-ups, in order to help them grow.

He also said that should he be voted into government, he would improve the Whistleblower’s Act. Grech also said he would carry out changes as to how the country’s parliament functions.