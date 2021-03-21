Magistrate calls on police to investigate Times’ directors over alleged €750,000 fraud

The magistrate tasked with carrying out the inquiry into allegations of money laundering and graft by former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and ex-Allied Newspapers managing director Adrian Hillman has said the police should investigate the company’s directors.

Newspaper Illum reported that police have been ordered to investigate the directors of Allied Newspapers and Progress company limited over fraud which amounts to around €750,000.

The case concerns alleged bribery and money laundering linked to a major investment undertaken by Allied Newspapers to purchase a new printing press.

The newspaper also said that when the company’s directors made the purchase from the former chief of staff, they had also received €1.7 million in ‘investment aid’ from Malta Enterprise. The alleged €750,000 fraud stemmed from the investment aid.

The inquiry has also called on police to investigate current managing director Michel Rizzo.

Illum also said that when the transactions were being carried out, Nationalist MP Mario De Marco’s legal firm was also giving legal services to Malta Enterprise. Mario De Marco at the time was a council member of the Strictland Foundation, who owns majority shareholding with Allied Newspapers.

Judge emeritus Giovanni Bonello, who currently heads the foundation, had been tasked with carrying out the inquiry into allegations made by former PN leader Simon Busutill over alleged money laundering by Adrian Hillman and Keith Schembri.

The report was never made public but soon after its conclusion former Allied managing director Vince Buhagiar had resigned. Buhagiar was among the accused in Saturday’s court proceedings.

Adrian Hillman, is expected to be brought to Malta from the UK to face similar charges.