Melvin Theuma tests positive for COVID-19 after hospitalisation with abdominal pain

Pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma is hospitalised after suffering abdominal pains, tests positive for coronavirus

kurt_sansone
25 March 2021, 6:55pm
by Kurt Sansone
Melvin Theuma is the key witness in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder cases (File photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Melvin Theuma, the pardoned middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case, has been hospitalised with abdominal pain, MaltaToday has learnt.

Theuma was in court earlier testifying in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech when he asked that his testimony be suspended after suffering from pain to his side.

Sources said that upon hospitalisation at Mater Dei Hospital, a routine swab test carried out on all patients showed that Theuma has COVID-19.

Theuma appeared weak in court today and at one point asked to sit down while testifying. This prompted the magistrate to ask whether he was OK. Theuma continued testifying but then asked to continue another day because he was not feeling well.

Today’s sitting was held in a small courtroom that was packed with people.

Theuma is understood to have received the COVID-19 vaccine. He is being treated at hospital and is under police watch.

