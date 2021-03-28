Public gatherings will be limited to two persons during the Easter period

The limit on persons gathering in public spaces is set to decrease from four persons to two, in the hopes of limiting COVID-19 spread during the Easter period.

This measure comes into effect on March 31, but will not apply to persons living in the same residence.

"This means that in public spaces, groups of more than two people should be prohibited, including in queues and at bus stops, unless the social distance of two meters between them is maintained," a ministry statement reads.

Persons violating this measure will be subject to a fine of € 300 per person.

As from tomorrow, March 29, the list of countries in the amber zone will be further revised so that all the countries that are currently green-listed will be added to the amber list.

"Any traveler arriving in Malta from any other country will be required to submit a negative PCV COVID-19 test performed no more than seventy-two hours prior to his arrival in Malta. Persons who fail to produce this test may be subjected to testing in Malta and may be subject to quarantine."

Flights from countries in the red zone will remain prohibited except for repatriation trips.

These measures are coming into force on the suggestion of the Superintendent of Public Health. These measures apply until 11 April 2021.