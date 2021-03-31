Easter is great fun for families, says young chef whose cookbook for kids helps charity

Eight-year-old Gwen Gravina has a passion for cooking. But she loves helping out, and the St Catherine’s student has published her first cookbook, the proceeds of which are partly donated to the Puttinu Cares charity.

“I have many hobbies, which include musical theatre, gymnastics, ballet. However, my top favourite hobby is cooking,” Gravina told MaltaToday.

“Since a very young age, I have always shown an interest in cooking. I remember helping my mother in the kitchen, especially when we used to host friends at our house. I have always loved helping in the preparation. I remember always asking questions to learn more and more, and the more I used to learn, the more my passion for cooking grew!”

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the island and schools went online, Gravina and her mother decided to film their recipes on Facebook.

Gravina said the Facebook page was geared to give children activities to do during the school lockdown. “The feedback from the public was impressive, and it was then that we created my Facebook page with the name of Gwen’s Cooking Club,” she said. The dedicated Facebook page currently has over 9,600 likes.

Her first cooking book, Gwen’s Kitchen, has over 60 recipes. “A lot of my followers asked me to publish a book. I told my parents that I wished to donate part of the proceeds to Puttinu Cares, as I love helping people in need.”

With Easter around the corner, Gravina is now turning her attention to one of the most important jobs in the kitchen: licking the melted chocolate leftover from the bowl after covering Easter figolli.

“I love figolli, and that is my favourite Easter treat. Not only do I love to eat them, but most of all, I love preparing them, and taking orders for all my family, to make sure we bake enough for everyone!”

Gravina also loves one of Malta’s most loved savoury dishes for the Good Friday fast: a filo-and-feta cheese pie. “By tradition, we bake this on Good Friday,” she said.

The enthusiastic cook says she loves preparing homemade food. “It’s more fun than getting it ordered online and delivered. All you need to do is read! Everywhere is nowadays flooded with different recipes that one can easily follow. You will have the satisfaction that you prepared it at home, with all the genuine ingredients.”

Gravina says cooking is ideal to spend quality time with the family. “Parents can allow children to assist them in the kitchen... both to cook and to clean up!”

Readers who would like to get a copy of Gwen’s book can send a private message on the Facebook page Gwen’s Cooking Club, or order it through the website www.gwenscookingclub.com