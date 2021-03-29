Mabel Strickland’s nephew believes directors who appointed Hillman and Buhagiar should resign

A minority shareholder in Allied Newspapers is calling on company directors and members of the Strickland Foundation to shoulder responsibility for the misdeeds of two ex-directors.

Robert Hornyold-Strickland said he will be seeking legal advice as to how the company, which publishes the Times of Malta, can recoup the money it was defrauded when it bought the new Mrieħel printing press.

Hornyold-Strickland, who has a 13% shareholding in Allied Newspapers and is the nephew of Mabel Strickland, was reacting to charges of money laundering filed last week against former managing director Vince Buhagiar and several others, including former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

The case revolves around the purchase of a new printing equipment by Progress Press from Schembri’s Kasco Group. In court, the prosecution said that Progress Press was defrauded to the tune of €5 million with the profit going into the personal bank accounts of Buhagiar, former Allied Newspapers managing director Adrian Hillman, Schembri and Kasco director Malcolm Scerri.

In a statement, Hornyold-Strickland insisted that all those within Allied Newspapers involved in the appointment of the two directors accused of wrongdoing should shoulder responsibility.

“If these allegations are proven, then I believe that all those who sat on the boards of Allied and Progress at the time these decisions were taken should be tendering their resignations as should the Council of the Strickland Foundation who elected Mr Hillman in the first place,” he said, adding his aunt would be “rolling in her grave”.

He describes the Strickland Foundation as “arcane” with structures created by the de Marco family, now represented by Nationalist MP Mario de Marco, a close friend of Hillman.

“For many years, I have been concerned about certain members of the management team at Allied Newspapers, and yet few people have actually wanted to listen to my concerns. Finally, it seems I am being vindicated. Those close to me, and personal friends, have been very supportive when they understood the real story of Mabel’s stolen legacy,” he said.

Hornyold-Strickland claims to be the sole heir to Mabel Strickland and has been contesting in court the Strickland Foundation’s ‘capture’ of the Allied Group.

He added that minority shareholders were never allowed to see the internal report concerning Adrian Hillman that was commissioned in 2016 soon after Daphne Caruana Galizia revealed his secretive offshore structures and financial links to Schembri.

“Seen from outside, as a mere minority shareholder in Allied at the moment, the method by which Directors are chosen and the purchase of the printing machinery are merely two of a number of issues that I had raised questions about. I have also questioned the financial probity of some past Directors of Allied and members of the seemingly arcane Strickland Foundation that controls the newspaper group. We, as minority shareholders, have never been allowed to see the internal Adrian Hillman report although we were expected (indirectly) to pay for it. This is a scandal,” he said.

