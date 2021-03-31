COVID-19: Active cases drop to 829 as 40 new patients test positive for the virus

Active cases of COVID-19 have dropped to 829, with 40 new cases found overnight.

Health authorities confirmed on Wednesday that 101 new recoveries were registered in Malta.

As things stand, Malta has registered 29,033 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak locally, of which 27,812 recovered.

During the last 24 hours an 84-year-old male and a 91-year-old female died at Mater Dei Hospital while postive for COVID-19.

This brought total deaths up to 391.

In terms of vaccinations, 191,716 doses have been administered across Malta and Gozo, of which 53,540 were second doses.