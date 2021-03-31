[IN PICTURES] Malta commemorates Freedom Day with wreath-laying ceremony

President George Vella was joined by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech in a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate Freedom Day.

Freedom Day marks the anniversary of the withdrawal of British troops and the Royal navy from Maltese shores in 1979.

The wreath-laying ceremony is looking to be the only event to be held today, with the traditional Regatta race scrapped due to COVID-19.

Earlier on Wednesday, Robert Abela gave a speech to celebrate the occasion, in which he underlined various meanings of the word "freedom".

"The Labour Party never had an easy life - but it always delivered," Robert Abela said. "Dom Mintoff and the Labour Party faced a storm against all those who didn't want to let go from power."

