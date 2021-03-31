menu

[IN PICTURES] Malta commemorates Freedom Day with wreath-laying ceremony

The President, Prime Minister, and Leader of the Opposition all participated in a wreath-laying ceremony on the occasion of Freedom Day

31 March 2021, 1:13pm
by Nicole Meilak
President George Vella laying a wreath on the Freedom Day monument in Birgu
President George Vella was joined by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech in a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate Freedom Day.

Freedom Day marks the anniversary of the withdrawal of British troops and the Royal navy from Maltese shores in 1979.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech at the wreath-laying ceremony
The wreath-laying ceremony is looking to be the only event to be held today, with the traditional Regatta race scrapped due to COVID-19.

Earlier on Wednesday, Robert Abela gave a speech to celebrate the occasion, in which he underlined various meanings of the word "freedom".

Prime Minister Robert Abela at the wreath-laying ceremony
"The Labour Party never had an easy life - but it always delivered," Robert Abela said. "Dom Mintoff and the Labour Party faced a storm against all those who didn't want to let go from power."

