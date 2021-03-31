ADPD proposes decriminalisation of all drug users by following the Portuguese model

ADPD has described government's new White Paper on cannabis decriminalisation as a "positive step in the right direction", with hopes of further mature discussion on the issue.

"As we have always insisted, including in our 2017 election manifesto, the war on drugs has failed miserably," party chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said.

"It is about time that people’s lives are no longer destroyed by the justice system for smoking a joint, doing more harm than what the drug could have ever caused."

He added that the freed-up police resources, currently strained from pursuing cannabis users, can be directed towards other important work, including corruption in high levels of authority, "including at Cabinet level".

ADPD spokesperson Samuel Muscat pointed out that, as of yet, the White Paper makes no mention of the sale of cannabis.

“While possession of a certain amount is made legal, selling is illegal under the same legislation as before, leading to grey areas. ADPD proposes the regularization of the drug and sale can be controlled under licensed shops,” he said.

Muscat went a step further and appealed for Malta to decriminalise all drug users and addicts, in line with the Portuguese model.

“It has been shown to be the most effective model for harm reduction from drug use. Drug addiction and abuse needs to be addressed as a medical and social issue not a criminal one. Those who are already rendered victims of drug abuse should not be victimized again by the criminal justice system.”