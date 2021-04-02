COVID cases continue to decline with 42 new patients and 94 recoveries

Active cases of COVID-19 have dropped below the 700-mark as cases continue to decline.

On Friday, Malta registered 42 new infection cases and 94 recoveries, for a total of 687 active cases.

These were discovered from 2,361 swab tests carried out on Thursday.

From the beginning of the outbreak, Malta has seen 29,127 COVID-19 cases, 28,045 recoveries, and 813,463 swab tests.

In terms of vaccinations, 203,553 doses were administered up until Thursday, of which 55,897 were second doses.

During the last 24 hours, an 82-year-old man died at Mater Dei Hospital while positive for COVID-19.