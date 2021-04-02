COVID cases continue to decline with 42 new patients and 94 recoveries
COVID-19 update for 2 April | 1 death • 42 new cases • 94 recoveries • 687 active cases • 2,361 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered till Wednesday 203,553
Active cases of COVID-19 have dropped below the 700-mark as cases continue to decline.
On Friday, Malta registered 42 new infection cases and 94 recoveries, for a total of 687 active cases.
These were discovered from 2,361 swab tests carried out on Thursday.
From the beginning of the outbreak, Malta has seen 29,127 COVID-19 cases, 28,045 recoveries, and 813,463 swab tests.
In terms of vaccinations, 203,553 doses were administered up until Thursday, of which 55,897 were second doses.
During the last 24 hours, an 82-year-old man died at Mater Dei Hospital while positive for COVID-19.