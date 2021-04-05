Farmers receive governmental praise over handling of pitkalija market operations

Government has come out in praise of farmers and vegetable vendors for successfully selling their own products at the Ta' Qali Pitkalija Centre, after the pitkala middlemen failed to renew their licenses after 31 March.

The Ministry for Agriculture said that it was satisfied with the prepared plan of action. "It remarked that the plan worked well, with farmers having managed to sell their products without any waste.

"The plan could not have been properly implemented without the full cooperation of farmers and vegetable vendors who followed the instructions of Government officials," the ministry said.

Pitkala act as middlemen to find buyers for farmers' produce. Under a previous 2015 reform, the pitkala could only have their licenses renewed if they present a bank guarantee equivalent to 10% of the previous year’s sales made. At law they are paid 8% in commission on the sales they broker.

Now, the pitkala want to do away with the bank guarantee.

The usual pitkalija market was expected to take place today, but farmers had to do without the usual middlemen as many failed to renew their licenses, most of which expired on 31 March, due to their objection with the bank guarantee.

Instead, farmers entered the pitkalija market at 2am where they gradually settled down and prepared their produce for sale.

The ministry was particularly grateful to the farmers' organisations for their "full cooperation" when planning and implementing the contingency plan.

"The ministry commends the resilience and ability of farmers to adapt to the situation and promises to continue to support them and protect their livelihoods. While the ministry is satisfied with today’s outcome, it looks forward to closing this issue as soon as possible for the benefit of all parties involved," the ministry said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Farmers in dispute with pitkala over threat to remove bank guarantee