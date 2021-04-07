Health and safety regulator identifies workers in viral photo and takes action

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) has identified the two workers shown in a photo that went viral earlier this week and took the necessary action.

A photo did the rounds on social media of a worker holding a strap attached to a safety harness worn by another worker who was working on the edge of an unshielded balcony.

The authority said it was able to identify the location and talk to the people involved. The authority also proceeded with other action.

However, the OHSA stressed that health and safety should always take top priority and urged people who spot illegalities to report them and not just take photos.

"Taking such a photo and uploading it to social media without informing the authority only means that those who are working in danger will continue to do so," the OHSA said.

In 2020, the OHSA carried out 5,000 inspections and issued 2,000 enforcement orders to take the necessary actions. The authority said it stopped 500 work activities and issued 300 fines.

“Once again, the OHSA strongly insists that anyone who observes similar situations should immediately report to the OHSA, even anonymously. Doing so will allow the OHSA to immediately investigate and take any necessary action in the interest of protecting health and safety and life,” the authority said.