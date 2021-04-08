Social housing renovation works will include lifts and create recreational spaces for children

Government has issued a tender for renovation works at social housing estates in Marsa, Mosta and Santa Lucija.

Social Accommodation Minister Roderick Galdes made the announcement on Thursday, saying around 360 families will be benefitting from the project. The project will cost €2 million.

“It would be a shame to overlook the visual impact of these buildings,” Galdes said.

The project will see the introduction of new lifts and recreational spaces for children.

He said the buildings’ renovation will make them safer and more accessible, while reflecting new construction standards.

Galdes said older residents and persons with disabilities will no longer find any difficulty in residing within their own homes. “Nobody should be a prisoner inside their own house,” he said.

Parliamentary secretary for EU funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi also addressed the press conference, saying this is an investment “for the people”.