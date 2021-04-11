Bonello hits back at Strickland heir, ‘untrue that Mario de Marco controls foundation’

The Strickland Foundation has kicked back at claims by Mabel Strickland’s heir Robert Hornyold-Strickland, in a spat over Allied Newspaper’s appointment of Adrian Hillman as managing director in 2012.

Hornyold-Strickland, a 13% shareholder on Allied, has accused Nationalist MP Mario de Marco of being the key player in the Strickland Foundation, which controls 78% of Allied, and driving the appointment of close friend Adrian Hillman to become managing director in 2012.

The Strickland Foundation was created by his late aunt, Times founder Mabel Strickland, to run the newspaper group. Hillman is now expected to be charged with graft on the supply of Allied’s printer at Progress Press from Keith Schembri, who is himself charged with corruption.

But foundation chairman Judge Emeritus Giovanni Bonello has insisted that Hornyold-Strickland never raised any objections to Hillman’s appointment as managing director in 2012. “The Foundation finds it puerile for a shareholder to make such statements today about corporate decisions made in good faith years back about an individual who the shareholders and the board of directors trusted, and who had been serving for years as managing director of Progress Press Co Limited.”

Bonello rejected Hornyold-Strickland’s claims that Mario De Marco whose late father Guido was the executor of Strickland’s will to set up the foundation in 1988, ‘controls’ the Strickland Foundation. “He is only one of five members of the Council of the Foundation. The role and voting rights of each member are equal. No member is more equal or more key than others. Each member was appointed for the diverse qualities and experience they bring to the Foundation.

“Furthermore, contrary to Mr Hornyold-Strickland’s assertion, no member of the Council was co-opted by any member. All new Council members, other than the original members appointed by Mabel Strickland, are voted in by unanimity of the existing Council members.”

Bonello also accused Hornyold-Strickland of avoiding naming the cases in which the courts had rejected his claims. These included a 2018 judgement rejecting his claim that the Strickland will entitled him to the right of use of Villa Parisio in Lija beyond his rooms. “Despite this judgement, Mr Hornyold-Strickland to this very day continues to occupy the entire villa with the Foundation continuing to pay for its upkeep and utility bills while being denied any use whatsoever of its rightful seat.”

He said another five of seven claims on Villa Parisio’s land and a request for a detailed account of administration from the Foundation, were also rejected.

Hornyold-Strickland has insisted that the shares in Allied Newspapers late bequeathed to The Strickland Foundation should have been passed on to him, and that Strickland’s executor Guido De Marco, now deceased, ensured he would not be appointed to the board of Allied. “The truth is that these shares were expressly bequeathed by Mabel Strickland in her will in favour of the Foundation, which she created before her death. There is nothing irregular in the transmission of such shares in favour of the Foundation as they respect her express written will,” Bonello said.

Hornyold-Strickland has spent the last years challenging the legitimacy of the foundation, as well as his aunt’s bequest of the shares to the foundation, and the right of the foundation to operate from Villa Parisio,.

“It is regrettable that Mr Hornyold Strickland is picking and choosing as it suits him from his aunt’s will to yet again distort facts and slander people. Instead the Strickland Foundation encourages him to align with and support it so that his aunt’s ideals will continue in a stronger Allied Group as it moves on from these challenging times,” Bonello said.