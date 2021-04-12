Inbound tourism for first two months of 2021 down by 92.2%

Inbound tourism in the first months of 2021 dropped by 92.2% over the same period last year, National Statistics Office figures have shown.

22,957 inbound tourists visited the Maltese islands in January and February of this year.

Total tourism expenditure was estimated at €20 million, a decrease of 88.9% when compared to the same period in the previous year.

The majority of inbound tourists, 19,258, arrived by air, while 3,709 arrived by sea.

The majority of tourists were also male at 14,713, while 8,244 female tourists holidayed in the country.

Tourists from the 25-44 age group were the most frequent visitors, with 11,486 staying in the country, followed by the 45-64 bracket (5,983) and the 0-24 age group (4,297). Only 1,190 tourists aged older than 65 came to Malta.

19,132 tourists which came to the islands hailed from the European Union, while 3,825 arrived from non-EU countries.

The average length of stay for the first two months of 2021 was 13.2 days.