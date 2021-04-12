COVID-19: 47 new cases as vaccinations hit quarter of a million doses

Malta registered 47 new cases on Monday, as vaccinations hit a quarter of a million doses.

Active cases now stand at 553, with 52 new recoveries.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 12•04•2021 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Monday, April 12, 2021

29,661 cases have been registered from the start of the pandemic, of which 28,706 recovered.

On Sunday, 2,036 swab tests were carried out, adding up to 828,497 total swab tests.

No new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Until Sunday, 244,718 doses were administered, of which 71,481 were second doses.