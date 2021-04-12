Constitutional convention work to resume once pandemic allows it, George Vella says

Work on the creation of a constitutional convention will commence one the COVID-19 circumstances allow it, President George Vella said on Monday.

He was presiding over the launch of a webinar which will be held on 17 April, celebrating 100 years from the drawing up of the country’s constitution in 1921.

He said the Office of the President had hoped to see significant developments in constitutional reform within two years, but the circumstances brought about by the pandemic derailed progress.

“To have an assembly of around 100 or 150 people in the current situation is impossible, and this is not something that can be done using online means,” he said.

According to the President, initial work has already been carried out, and all that needs to be done is the assignment of roles related to the reform.

“We hope we can do this as early as possible,” Vella said.

The President added that a time line on the work could not be set due to the changing scenarios of the pandemic.