Authorities issue 1,261 fines for breach of COVID-19 regulation

Enforcement authorities have issued 1,261 to people found in breach of COVID-19 regulation in the past week.

The statistics were published on government administered Facebook page COVID-19 Malta.

784 people were fined for not wearing a face mask in public, while 366 were found to be in groups of larger than two.

92 people were found to be breaking household regulations while 13 people broke quarantine rules.

Six establishments were also fined for breaking COVID-19 regulation.