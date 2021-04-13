Government will finance transport costs for Lassane Cisse's body to be returned to Ivory Coast

Government will pay for all expenses incurred to transport Lassane Cisse's body back to his home country, including expenses relating to permits and payment of the mortuary.

In response to a parliamentary question submitted by Nationalist MP Mario Galea, the home affairs minister Byron Camilleri said that tgovernment will be covering the travel and accommodation expenses of the family representative who will accompany the corpse from Malta.

The family received confirmation of this back in March 2020, according to the minister.

Camilleri pointed out that the ministry in question sent several emails to the family representative over the past year, but the emails remained unanswered with regards to a set date for the transfer of the corpse.

Lassane Cisse Souleymane, a father of three, was killed in 2019 after being shot in the head on Saturday, 6 April at 11pm.

Lorin Scicluna and Francesco Fenech stand accused of having shot Cisse dead in cold blood, in a drive-by shooting in Ħal Far. They are currently out on bail.