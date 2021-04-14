Gozo Fast Ferry Ltd is second company to offer fast ferry service between Valletta and Gozo

Gozo Fast Ferry Ltd has announced it will be operating a fast ferry service between Gozo and Valletta from June, using two high-speed passenger craft able to carry 300 passengers per trip.

The company, backed by the Bianchi Group and Merrill Investments, has notified Transport Malta of its intention to offer this service after the market was liberalised.

The company said that its vessels will make the journey between Mġarr in Gozo and the Grand Harbour in Valletta in less than 45 minutes.

It said that collaboration with Malta Public Transport would ensure that users, including those who hold a Tallinja card, are offered "seamless and interoperable" journeys.

Passengers will also be able to pay for their trip using contactless bank cards, mobile phones and smart watches to ensure quick boarding and alighting.

Details on schedules and pricing will be announced in due course.

This is the second company to offer a fast ferry service between the islands.

Virtu Ferries, which operates a catamaran service between Malta and Sicily, applied for a licence to operate a fast ferry service between Malta and Gozo in March. It recently announced that it will commence operations from 1 June, using one of its existing boats with a view to invest in bespoke vessels in the future.