Daphne murder: Yorgen Fenech sought private flight, tried moving cash from Dubai before arrest

Yorgen Fenech messaged a pilot with Falcon jets with an urgent request for a private flight on the eve of his arrest, a court has heard.

It was also revealed that Fenech was trying to transfer cash from Dubai and other places through Wings Development, the company previously named 17 Black.

The information was given by Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia when rebutting a bail application filed by Fenech’s lawyers in today's compilation of evidence sitting.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello denied bail and Fenech's lawyers have demanded a constitutional reference.

Pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma continued testifying in the case against Fenech, who is charged with masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Fenech was arrested in the early hours of 20 November, 2019 when he was stopped from leaving Malta aboard his yacht, the Gio.

In submissions against bail, Galea Farrugia insisted that the risk of absconding was still a reality. He then read out a litany of messages exchanged between Fenech, his uncle Ray, and brother, when it became apparent the police were going to arrest him.

“Let us not carry on misleading the court saying the boat was due for a service,” Galea Farrugia said with reference to the defence’s claim that Fenech was not escaping from Malta but was on his way for a scheduled boat service in Sicily.

Galea Farrugia insisted the plan was for Fenech to go to Pozzallo and then get a truck to Nice, where a car had to be arranged with no trace.

But the deputy AG also revealed that Fenech had also tried to arrange a private flight. “On 19 November 2019 Yorgen Fenech sent a message to a pilot with Falcon jets, with an urgent request for a private flight,” he told the court.

Galea Farrugia added: “There are other mentions of Wings Development and 17 Black. These are in the acts of the case. The accused was moving his cash around the world.”

A few hours before his departure on the yacht, Ray Fenech, Yorgen’s uncle, sent him a message with a link to a story that Melvin Theuma had been arrested and was going to be given a pardon.

Ray Fenech told his nephew to trust no one. “Yorgen Fenech was told to ‘go to a safe place seeing that you have the chance’… Flights to Paris, private jets are mentioned in the SMS exchanges,” Galea Farrugia argued.

He insisted the investigation into the Caruana Galizia murder was ongoing and the voluminous data extracted from devices that belonged to Fenech was still being analysed.

The defence argued that the case against their client was being politicised and there was no reason to deny Fenech bail.

Theuma testifies

Earlier in the sitting, Theuma continued his testimony.

Various recorded conversations were played, including exchanges between Theuma and Fenech business associate Johann Cremona.

Theuma’s testimony today was pretty much a repeat of what has already come out. He testified on his fear that he would be smoked out for the murder despite Cremona relaying messages that purportedly came from Keith Schembri that he should not worry.

Theuma had received a presidential pardon to tell all he knew about the plot to murder the journalist. He acted as an intermediary between Fenech and the three men who carried out the crime.

Daphne Caruana Galizia died in a car bomb explosion outside her home in Bidnija in October 2017.

In the last sitting, Theuma's testimony had to be cut short because he fell ill and was later taken to hospital.

Courtroom players

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra are prosecuting, aided by Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia.

Fenech’s defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family. Lawyers Kathleen Calleja Grima and Matthew Brincat are assisting Theuma.