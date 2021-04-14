Daphne murder: Yorgen Fenech sought private flight, tried moving cash from Dubai before arrest
The prosecution has described how Yorgen Fenech planned to escape when he learnt his arrest was imminent, quoting from a flurry of messages with his uncle Ray and brother • Magistrate denies bail
Yorgen Fenech messaged a pilot with Falcon jets with an urgent request for a private flight on the eve of his arrest, a court has heard.
It was also revealed that Fenech was trying to transfer cash from Dubai and other places through Wings Development, the company previously named 17 Black.
The information was given by Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia when rebutting a bail application filed by Fenech’s lawyers in today's compilation of evidence sitting.
Magistrate Rachel Montebello denied bail and Fenech's lawyers have demanded a constitutional reference.
Pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma continued testifying in the case against Fenech, who is charged with masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Fenech was arrested in the early hours of 20 November, 2019 when he was stopped from leaving Malta aboard his yacht, the Gio.
In submissions against bail, Galea Farrugia insisted that the risk of absconding was still a reality. He then read out a litany of messages exchanged between Fenech, his uncle Ray, and brother, when it became apparent the police were going to arrest him.
“Let us not carry on misleading the court saying the boat was due for a service,” Galea Farrugia said with reference to the defence’s claim that Fenech was not escaping from Malta but was on his way for a scheduled boat service in Sicily.
Galea Farrugia insisted the plan was for Fenech to go to Pozzallo and then get a truck to Nice, where a car had to be arranged with no trace.
But the deputy AG also revealed that Fenech had also tried to arrange a private flight. “On 19 November 2019 Yorgen Fenech sent a message to a pilot with Falcon jets, with an urgent request for a private flight,” he told the court.
Galea Farrugia added: “There are other mentions of Wings Development and 17 Black. These are in the acts of the case. The accused was moving his cash around the world.”
A few hours before his departure on the yacht, Ray Fenech, Yorgen’s uncle, sent him a message with a link to a story that Melvin Theuma had been arrested and was going to be given a pardon.
Ray Fenech told his nephew to trust no one. “Yorgen Fenech was told to ‘go to a safe place seeing that you have the chance’… Flights to Paris, private jets are mentioned in the SMS exchanges,” Galea Farrugia argued.
He insisted the investigation into the Caruana Galizia murder was ongoing and the voluminous data extracted from devices that belonged to Fenech was still being analysed.
The defence argued that the case against their client was being politicised and there was no reason to deny Fenech bail.
Theuma testifies
Earlier in the sitting, Theuma continued his testimony.
Various recorded conversations were played, including exchanges between Theuma and Fenech business associate Johann Cremona.
Theuma’s testimony today was pretty much a repeat of what has already come out. He testified on his fear that he would be smoked out for the murder despite Cremona relaying messages that purportedly came from Keith Schembri that he should not worry.
Theuma had received a presidential pardon to tell all he knew about the plot to murder the journalist. He acted as an intermediary between Fenech and the three men who carried out the crime.
Daphne Caruana Galizia died in a car bomb explosion outside her home in Bidnija in October 2017.
In the last sitting, Theuma's testimony had to be cut short because he fell ill and was later taken to hospital.
Courtroom players
Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding.
Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra are prosecuting, aided by Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia.
Fenech’s defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran.
Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family. Lawyers Kathleen Calleja Grima and Matthew Brincat are assisting Theuma.
The lawyer quotes European case law, insisting that the fact that police are still uncovering data, which is in their possession doesn't mean bail should be refused.
"Now go," one of the messages read, to which Fenech replied: "Yes, we leave at 5am. Arrange a car in Nice with no trace."
Galea Farrugia reads out the exchanges: "We can sort out a way where you can be somewhere safe… Tell your friend it is better to do as he suggested and leave the country for good… boss, let us leave now, listen to me… tell Logan no crew and use WhatsApp to call… We can't rent a car and run away with it."
”In February we heard the same arguments from the defence and two weeks later two more people were charged,” he says.
Galea Farrugia says that the night before Fenech's arrest, the accused received a message from his uncle Ray about the Prime Minister's declaration that he wants arrests. Fenech was told to "go to a safe place seeing that you have the chance".
"Flights to Paris, private jets are mentioned in the SMS exchange," the AG lawyer continues. He continues quoting from the exchange Fenech had had with his uncle on the eve of his arrest.
Asked if the airport is safe, Fenech was told that it was better to travel by boat. "A few hours before his departure on the yacht, Gio, Ray had sent a link to a story that Melvin had been arrested and was going to be pardoned," Galea Farrugia says, adding that Fenech's uncle told him not to trust anyone.
Arnaud says that he does not recall the Commissioner saying that the investigation is concluded. "The huge amount of data taken from Fenech's devices is still being analysed," he adds.
“Whenever possible, remand in custody should be avoided. Fenech has two children,” he says.
Mercieca lists all the people charged with murder since Fenech's arrest. "They are all on bail," he says.
“It was declared seduta stante,” replies the lawyer, insisting that the police commissioner himself had said that all those involved in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia are either arrested or charged.
Mercieca quotes from ECHR case law. "We aren't talking of two or three months but 17 months. The mandatory maximum in EU states is far below that which Fenech has been held in preventive custody," he says.
“He is Maltese and has no companies or accounts abroad. No evidence of absconding has been brought,” says the lawyer.
He argues that the tycoon's travel plans prior to his arrest had been documented.
"The fact that he might escape is not a reason to deny bail after 17 months. Ankle bracelets should be used in this case. We are talking about a person with a clean criminal record. We cannot carry on like this," Caruana Curran says.
Theuma: "I had told Johann many times that I will go, I will go, I will go for sure, but that time I told him I will reveal them."
"I was going through such a hard time, I didn't even know what to do," he replies.
"To clean up," Theuma replies.
The witness says that he was confused because of the mixed messages he was getting from Cremona and Fenech in relation to the murder.
"One minute Raymond Aquilina is a friend and the next he's threatening to go to the magistrate," Arnaud says.
“One minute Raymond Aquilina is a friend and the next he's threatening to go to the magistrate,” Arnaud says. Kurt Sansone
The court bans the publication of the forthcoming questions by the lawyer.
"Not at all," Theuma replies, saying something about Qormi and how he brought up the police commissioner himself to try and impress.
He asks about the information Theuma had about the raids.
The witness gives a convoluted explanation as to how the commissioner he refers to was in fact Edwin [Brincat] and how he had "invented it".