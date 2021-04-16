Family doctors call for minimum age on legal cannabis use

The Association of Private Family Doctors has claimed the decriminalisation of cannabis can lead to the use of other illicit drugs, calling for the establishment of a minimum age for legal use of cannabis.

The APFD said it recognised the need for decriminalisation of possession of small quantities of cannabis for personal use, but it said legalisation would lead to an increase in overall consumption and a potential increase in use of other illicit drugs.

“Use of cannabis in young brains has more harmful effects, where also the risk of dependence and move towards harder illicit drugs is more likely. Therefore, as an association, we propose a minimum age for legalising the use of cannabis. Cultivation of cannabis plants in homes will inevitably make cannabis more accessible to minors. We need to shield our younger generation from this risk.”

The government has launched a public consultation process on a White Paper to strengthen the legal framework on the repsonsible use of cannabis.

The government is proposing that the possession of more than 7 grams but less than 28 grams for one’s exclusive personal use should be subject to proceedings before the Commissioner for Justice, as currently contemplated for the possession of less than 3.5 grams.

It is being proposed that every residential habitation (household) can grow up to 4 plants, in a space which is not visible to the public, and which does not emit smells. The cultivated cannabis cannot be sold, and can only be consumed in the same habitation. Cannabis cannot be consumed before minors, and residents are to ensure that it is stored in places which are inaccessible to minors residing in the same habitation.

The APFD suggested increasing educational campaigns targeted at vulnerable age groups. “This is in the interest of better mental and physical health of our younger generations and the community overall. It must be stressed that cannabis use can have harmful effects in spite of being natural.

“It is hoped that public campaigns aiming at de-stigmatisation by society of cannabis users leads to better reporting of undesirable effects from individual users and encouraging seeking help for such effects earlier. Furthermore, the APFD would like to propose continued investment in our effective rehabilitation, support and community outreach services for users. Continued support is the key.”