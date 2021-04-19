menu

Cyber criminals target PN data base

Nationalist Party information technology systems and information data base targeted in cyber attack 

19 April 2021, 9:48pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Nationalist Party Secretary General Francis Zammit Dimech said that the Nationalist Party has suffered a cyber attack late on Monday.

In a brief statement, he said the attack was aimed at the party’s information technology systems and information data bases. 

All necessary measures have been taken to minimise the attack’s impact. 

The police and the Data Commissioner have been informed of the attack and have begun their investigations. 

 

