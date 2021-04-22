Gozo Tourism Association calls for travel restrictions between Malta and Gozo to be lifted

The Gozo Tourism Association (GTA) has urged the government to lift the restrictions on leisure travel to Gozo.

In a statement, the GTA said at the “very least” the government should announce a date for when domestic visitors could start travelling to Gozo for holiday breaks again.

“Such a date will definitely be a relief to all tourism operators, but especially those in the accommodation sector, to start confirming booking requests for the coming weeks. A target date will also assist all tourism operators to make the necessary preparations and arrangements to kick start their respective establishment's operation,” the association said.

The government introduced the travel restrictions as part of a number of measures aimed at combatting the spread of COVID-19, thus limiting travel only for work purposes and to residents of Gozo.

The GTA noted that the vaccination programme in Gozo was proceeding at a steady pace and called on the health authorities to fast-track the vaccination of all Gozo residents employed in the island’s tourism sector.

The association said it hoped that 1 June, earmarked for the reopening of the airport to tourists, would be the beginning of a slow but steady recovery process for the tourism industry.