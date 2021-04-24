20 new cases, no deaths in past 24 hours, official COVID stats say

20 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the past 24 hours as local infection numbers continue to decline.

In its daily briefing, the health ministry said 57 recoveries were registered in the same period. No COVID-related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total number of 856,781 swab tests have been carried out since the start of the pandemic. 412 local patients have died of the disease.

307,636 doses of the vaccine have been administered to date, of which 98,677 were second doses.