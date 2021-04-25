Restaurants to serve customers until 5pm starting 10 May

Relaxed measures as from 10 May

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced the relaxation of COVID-19 measures, including the resumption of sports and extracurricular activities, and the opening of restaurants to the public.

Training will resume for professional contact sports, and all non-contact sports will be able to take place without spectators.

10 May will also see the resumption of extracurricular activities, including catechism lessons.

Restaurants and snack bars will be reopening to guests on the same day, but will only be able to serve customers until 5pm, with a maximum of four people sitting at each table.

After 5pm, those restaurants and snack bars will still be able to offer food delivery and takeaway services.

All travel restrictions between Malta and Gozo will also be lifted, while financial penalties for breaches in COVID-19 measures will remain at current rates.

Abela mentioned that government will be issuing state-funded vouchers in the coming weeks, so as to boost the economy.

He was joined by Minister for Health Chris Fearne, and Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci.

Fearne said that all those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to travel in and out of Malta without having to quarantine, thanks to a vaccine certificate. He added that government will be looking to secure bilateral agreements with countries to allow for ease of travel.

"This vaccine certificate, with bilateral agreements, will offer a thrust to local tourism," Fearne said.

He clarified that those over 40 years of age must register to take the vaccine in order receive an appointment. Without registration, one will not be receiving an appointment.

The Health Minister added that, with regards to air travel, passengers that fail to present a negative COVID-19 swab test will not be able to board the plane when travelling to Malta from abroad, stopping the travel at the country of departure.

Prompted on the risks posed by a COVID-19 double mutation variant found in India, Fearne mentioned that an agency has been set up at EU level to investigate new variants and research the production of vaccines against these variants.

Gauci noted with importance that if any shop owners or employees notices that a customer is evidently ill, they have every right to refuse service or advise them to leave the facility.

In connection with retail stores, she said that changing rooms can be used, but must be cleaned between each use.

Gauci also clarified that the maximum capacity for shopping malls must be calculated as the sum of every individual store's capacity, and not as a complex in itself.

So far, these has been no announced relaxation of measures in relation to bars. In the case of restaurants and snack bars, self-service facilities or buffets will not be permitted.

On Monday, non-essential outlets and services will be reopening after seven-week shutdown, while groups of four will be allowed to congregate in public.

Additionally, up to four households will be able to gather in private residences, up from the current two-residence limit.

Hospital visits will also resume in relation to Mater Dei Hospital and Mount Carmel.

