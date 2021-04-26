€106,376 in school equipment stolen over eight years

729 items were reported stolen from public educational institutions since 2013, according to the Ministry for Home Affairs.

Replying to a parliamentary question on behalf of the ministry, Minister Byron Camilleri said that a total 729 thefts were reported from educational institutions, amounting to €106,376.

The University of Malta filed 144 reports, the most from any institution, with an additional 108 items stolen from the university's library.

MCAST followed with 87 theft reports.

Computer equipment was the most expensive loss, with €26,848 worth of hardware stolen between 2013 and 2021. Another €10,268 was stolen in cash form.

A megaphone, a kettle and donation envelopes, were among the items reported stolen.

In 2021 alone, 14 thefts have been reported from public schools. Another 43 reports were filed last year, and 186 items were stolen in 2018.

According to a similar parliamentary question, Education Minister Justyne Caruana confirmed that two people were charged in court over theft from public schools.

Both questions were placed by Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina.