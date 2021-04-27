First quarter of 2021 sees 4,921 new vehicles registered in Malta

Only 1.7% of vehicles in Malta are electric, study shows

Electric and hybrid automobiles account for only 1.7% of the entire stock of vehicles in Malta, figures published by the National Statistics office have shown.

Of the 404,303 licensed vehicles in Malta, only 6,993 are electric.

By the end of March, 59.2%, or 239,401, vehicles had petrol-powered engines, while 156,139 (38,6) had diesel engines.

Of the 404,303 licensed vehicles, 76.5% were passenger cars, 13.9% were commercial motor vehicles and 8.5% were motorcycles, quadricycles and ATVs.

Buses and minibuses amount to less than 1% of vehicles.

During the first quarter of 2021, the stock of licensed motor vehicles increased at a net average rate of 21 motor vehicles a day.

New licensed vehicles from January to March amounted to 4,921, with the majority (67.2%) being passenger cars.

Motorcycles, E-bikes and pedalling bikes followed at 970, or 19.7%.

Newly licensed ‘new’ motor vehicles amounted to 2,241 or 45.5% of the total, whereas newly licensed ‘used’ motor vehicles totalled 2,680 or 54.5%.

An average of 55 motor vehicles per day were newly licensed between January and March.

During the first quarter of 2021, 7,513 motor vehicles were taken off the road due to a restriction.

35.2% were put up for resale, 33.7% were garaged and 29.6% were scrapped.