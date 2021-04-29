[WATCH] Bernard Grech says Prime Minister betrayed his trust over Ombudsman talks

The Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has called out Prime Minister Robert Abela and his office for leaking George Hyzler’s name as a possible candidate for the Ombudsman role.

On Wednesday, MaltaToday reported that Bernard Grech wanted Standards Commissioner George Hyzler to be the next Ombudsman.

Hyzler’s name was put forward by Grech during informal talks with Robert Abela, sources close to the two leaders said. The Opposition’s proposal was not well-received by the government.

On Thursday, Grech said that Hyzler’s name was mentioned in passing during the discussions, because he was under the impression that his term would run-out next October. “He was not my first preference, I didn’t even discuss the topic with him [George Hyzler].”

“What was leaked yesterday was absolute disloyalty from the Prime Minister’s end,” he said. “Unfortunately, he betrayed my trust.”

Grech said the first name put forward was a former judge, but refused to divulge details on the individual.

“I will not say who it is, because the conversations need to remain private so that there is a mature decision among politicians which is then communicated publicly,” Grech said.

The second name put forward by the Opposition leader was a female lawyer, with no political affiliation, who according to Grech, was “more than capable” to serve in the role.

“I am sorry to say but the Prime Minister is attacking the institutions which he feels he has no control over,” Grech insisted.