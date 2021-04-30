Labour brings back its former CEO to run new English-language news site

Randolph Debattista is to serve as the editor of the Labour Party’s new English-language news portal, a year after he was sacked from party CEO.

Debattista will run The Journal, which is the PL’s second attempt at operating an English-language news portal.

The Journal, which is still not operational, was revealed by party President Ramona Attard last week. It will join the PL’s media stable that includes Maltese-language news portal One News, a radio and television station and Sunday newspaper Kullħadd.

Debattista started his career as a journalist with Kullħadd before moving on to work with the party’s communications team between 2011 and 2013.

He was moved into the civil service after the PL won the 2013 general election and served as deputy chief of staff and then chef de cabinet at Malta’s permanent representation in Brussels. He also formed part of the EU Brexit Taskforce.

In 2017, Debattista returned to Malta to serve as the PL’s CEO, replacing Gino Cauchi. Debattista had been a critical voice within the party and in December 2019 had distanced himself from then OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and others.

In the leadership election that ensued between Chris Fearne and Robert Abela, Debattista had crossed swords with the eventual winner when Abela accused the party’s electoral commission of manipulating the voter database.

Debattista had publicly decried the accusations, insisting the electronic process made it impossible for the database to be manipulated and every step of the way was being overseen by representatives of both candidates.

Shortly after Abela won the election, Debattista was sacked from his role.