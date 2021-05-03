Authorities issued almost 200,000 fines for illegal parking since January 2020
Information tabled in parliament shows 374 citations were issued to people caught littering
184,507 fines for illegal parking have been issued since January 2020, information tabled in parliament shows.
The information was tabled by Home Affairs minister Byron Camilleri following a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP David Thake.
35,602 citations were issued to drivers who failed to pay the road licence or did not have the license disk on their windscreen.
374 fines were issued to people who were caught littering.
Information also showed 244 people were fined for having vehicles which emit smoke from their exhaust pipe.