Nine new cases of COVID-19 registered on Thursday, no deaths recorded

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has announced.

29 recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 260.

1,971 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 878,041.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 06•05•2021 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Thursday, May 6, 2021

No deaths were registered.

Total deaths stand at 416, while total recoveries number 29,744.

Till yesterday, 359,429 vaccine doses were administered, of which 112,731 were second doses.