Over 4,200 births in 2020, banns for civil marriages double religious

4,206 births and 3,570 deaths were registered in 2020, in a year in which Identity Malta allowed the public to register births and deaths online due to the COVID-19 pandemic trough a revamped website.

Marriage applications for the publication of banns in 2020 totalled 1,652. The amount of registered civil marriages during 2020 was 748 and the amount of registered religious marriages was that of 326.

Identity Malta’s Mater Dei office is now entering its third year of operations and has so far processed over 15,000 notifications with 80% of births and 45% of deaths in Malta notified here.

Staff working in several elderly homes, including St Vincent de Paule Long Term Care Facility, can also register death notifications from their workplace, following intensive training provided by Identity Malta Agency.

Consequently, last year over 300 death notifications were processed at St Vincent de Paule and other homes for the elderly. The year 2020 was particularly challenging for those couples wishing to get married, with the number of postponed marriages reaching 622 to date. Identity Malta Agency took an active lead by waiving marriage registration fees in case of marriage postponements.