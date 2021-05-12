menu

COVID-19: Active cases fall below the 200-mark for first time since August 3

COVID-19 update for 12 May | 5 new cases • 17 recoveries • 192 active cases • 2,170 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Sunday 392,929

nicole_meilak
12 May 2021, 12:38pm
by Nicole Meilak

Malta registered five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 17 reported recoveries.

Total active cases now stand at 192 - the lowest figure since August 3.

There have been 30,469 total cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. From these, 29,860 have since recovered.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 12•05•2021 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

2,170 swab tests were carried out on Tuesday, for a total of 889,079 swab tests conducted in Malta.

The death toll remains at 417.

With regards to vaccinations, 392,929 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, of which 268,118 were a first dose.

In total, 127,255 people are fully vaccinated.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.