COVID-19: Active cases fall below the 200-mark for first time since August 3

Malta registered five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 17 reported recoveries.

Total active cases now stand at 192 - the lowest figure since August 3.

There have been 30,469 total cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. From these, 29,860 have since recovered.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 12•05•2021 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

2,170 swab tests were carried out on Tuesday, for a total of 889,079 swab tests conducted in Malta.

The death toll remains at 417.

With regards to vaccinations, 392,929 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, of which 268,118 were a first dose.

In total, 127,255 people are fully vaccinated.