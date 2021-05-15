Fines for Coast Road cameras to kick in as from 24 May

Two new speed cameras have been installed on the Naxxar Coast Road, the Local Enforcement System Agency (LESA) said.

The agency clarified that between 14 and 23 May, persons who exceed the speed limit will only receive a notification, but that after 24 May, fines will be issued accordingly.

“These speed cameras are an investment in the safety and security of drivers, and as a result, we shall seek to prevent accidents that in the past have even led to fatalities,” LESA said.

The agency had announced the plans to install four new speed camera on the Coast Road back in March.

READ MORE: Coast Road to get four speed cameras in coming days