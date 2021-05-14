Cannabis reform: Government sitting on the fence between decriminalisation and legalisation - Sedqa

If Malta allows personal cultivation of cannabis plants it might as well legalise the substance, government’s anti-addiction agency said.

Reacting to the cannabis reform White Paper, Sedqa said the proposal to allow people to cultivate their own plants leaves a major legal loophole since it is not clear where the material for growing the plants will be acquired.

“At best, this could be interpreted as a measure which has not been thoroughly thought through while at worst it could be taken for a tacit acknowledgment of the existence of, and necessary cooperation with, a black market. If Malta is to go down the route of allowing for cultivation, then, as controversial as this may be, legalisation is the practical solution,” Sedqa said.

The agency reiterated its opposition to the legalisation of “any psychoactive substances” and insisted that alcohol was as harmful as cannabis. It also accused government of sitting on the fence between decriminalisation and legalisation.

“At Sedqa we believe that the government must make its position clear. As an agency which views substance use disorder as a public health problem, we are against the criminalisation of substance use and we fully support the government on all measures of this aspect of the White Paper. If, on the other hand, the government views cannabis as a substance which ‘enhances wellbeing’ for users and wishes to legalize the substance then it should make its position clear,” the agency said.

Sedqa said it does not condone the legalisation of any psychoactive substance due to the risk of normalisation of use, likely increased consumption and the concomitant risk of developing substance use disorder.

“Nevertheless, Sedqa would not oppose legalisation if there were a clear strategy towards harm reduction and properly informed choice. Sedqa would consider this a lesser evil compared to a rampant black market. It would also require the government to be clear in its laws and policies related to drug use, empower its national agency to continue developing its primary prevention efforts as well as treat the persons who develop SUDs,” the agency said.

Sedqa said that if, as suggested by the White Paper, cannabis cannot be consumed in public places, nor in front of minors, it would mean that many would not be able to consume cannabis at home. It called for an overseeing authority that would designate places where cannabis can be consumed legally.

“These places need to be controlled to make sure that minors are not allowed in, people who are getting too intoxicated are advised to stop using cannabis, and people who may feel ill may be referred to a medical centre,” Sedqa said.

It underlined that the greatest number of substance use disorders in Malta are developed on a completely legal substance: alcohol.

“Sedqa’s commitment to preventing substance abuse and treating SUDs does not waver, whether a substance is legal or illegal,” it added.