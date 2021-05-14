Danish tourists won't need to quarantine when visiting Malta

As part of its reopening of tourism activities, Denmark announced that Malta will now be the first country in its 'yellow' category, with Danish authorities advising against non-essential travel to all other countries.

In effect, this means that Danish tourists can visit Malta, with no quarantine or isolation requirement upon their return.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said that the Scandinavian market is crucial for Malta in attracting high quality tourism to the country, and that a strong vaccination roll-out complemented by restrictive measures are the main reasons behind this news.

"Opening our tourism industry in a responsible manner is key to ensure a sustainable future for one of the major pillars of the Maltese economy," he remarked.

Johann Buttigieg, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority, said that the news is reassuring, with sacrifices made over the past months now paying off.

"The MTA has been striving to ensure that Malta will not only attract tourists because of its beaches, great weather and delicious food, but also because of the fact that it is one of the safest destinations in Europe. We look forward to further announcements by other European countries, hopefully in the coming days.”

This news comes after the United Kingdom omitted Malta from its 'green' list, with UK tourists unable to travel freely to Malta without need for quarantine.

However, Germany recently declared Malta as no longer being a COVID-19 risk area, following a re-examination of its travel advice.