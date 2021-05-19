Jail time for women? Marlene makes the conservatives call a spade a spade

Just like Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando (her ex-husband) did in 2011 by presenting a private members bill on divorce in 2011, independent MP Marlene Farrugia has dropped a bombshell on the political system. Her abortion decriminalisation bill tests the faultlines between liberals and conservatives in both major parties, while introducing on their agenda an item they either never want to discuss (the Nationalists) or want to do so at some later stage (Labour).

My first reaction was similar to the one I had in 2011 on the JPO bill. I could not but wonder about the inconsistency of a politician which had expressed strong reservations on the availability of the morning-after pill. What prompted this change of heart? Is this a ploy for a premature showdown on this issue? Is it a case of attention-grabbing? Or does Marlene Farrugia herself incarnate the change in mores and values in our society? After all in a country where abortion is opposed by a vast majority, only such a change of heart can spur legislative changes.

As was the case with Pullicino Orlando – who probably used divorce to get back at Nationalist Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi and to rehabilitate himself from the Mistra scandal – dwelling on the motivation behind the step is a bit irrelevant.

Farrugia’s strategic prowess

What Farrugia is essentially proposing is to remove those articles in the criminal law criminalizing abortion, which foresee jail time for women who undergo the procedure, the same section which former PN deputy prime minister Tonio Borg had wanted to entrench in the constitution back in 2005.

That attempt failed mostly because Alfred Sant stood aloof from the bullying of pro-lifers Gift Of Life, but also because liberals in the PN, including philosopher-priest Peter Serracino Inglott, could not stomach it. In a way, the failure of that attempt to impose Borg’s values on future generations now makes it possible for a simple majority in our parliament to undo Malta’s draconian laws on abortion.

In itself this shows Marlene’s strategic prowess. She kicked the ball into the conservative court. It is now up to conservatives to argue in favour of jailing women who commit abortion. And this puts the conservative argument in jeopardy. For nothing is more obnoxious then jailing people in difficult situations.

The fall-back by conservatives is that the law is not enforced and nobody actually ends in jail for abortion. But that lends the question: why retain such a law in the first place if it is not meant to be enforced? Is it just an identity fetish and a mark of Maltese ‘exceptionalism’ that conservatives want to defend?

The reality is more complex that. Criminal sanctions create fear and stigma. Their existence conditions doctors in their everyday work and the way they address difficult dilemmas and health issues. These laws are not just a global embarrassment which puts Malta in the same league of repressive arch-conservative regimes, but a real imposition which renders women who have had an abortion invisible, voiceless and powerless.

The danger of a vacuum

Liberals have also expressed concern. Removing these sections of the Criminal Code without replacing them with a law guaranteeing access to abortion services in Malta could have perverse results. Some ultra-conservatives may well agree with removing these articles, which clearly distinguish abortion from murder foreseeing a different sanction, arguing that whoever commits abortion should be charged for wilful homicide. Yet such an argument will only serve to alienate more people from their cause.

The reality is that decriminalisation must be followed by a law which clearly sets the parameters for when an abortion can be performed which in most countries is during the first trimester except in exceptional medical cases. Inevitably, to ensure social justice and to avoid a situation where abortion is only a right for the upper classes, one also has to offer the service in the public health service.

Yet decriminalisation remains the first necessary step for any subsequent change, and realistically the change which can garner a national consensus. And as a Polar survey showed, a relative majority of respondents in Malta disagree with women being jailed for committing an abortion.

Postponing the inevitable

Still there is a big chance that Farrugia’s private members bill will not be discussed in this legislature. Put simply, it is not in the interest of the major parties to have a discussion on the topic any time soon. For Labour the argument may be considered premature with the party betting on the liberalisation of drug laws and euthanasia as the next liberal frontier.

On the other hand, he PN which has already rejected the bill, reaffirming its classic stance in favour of the protection of life from the moment of conception, may be wary of any further discussion which inevitably would provide a platform for its most conservative elements. For the PN knows that its voters also include people with very nuanced views on this issue. For instance, Daphne Caruana Galizia, who is adored by a segment of PN voters, had liberal views on this topic which reflected those of the liberal wing of the party. The party already has a big problem with women and the young. The last thing the party needs is for a debate in which conservative MP Edwin Vassallo is bound to steal the thunder from Grech.

It’s a discussion that is bound to bring the worms out of the woodwork, especially in the PN which harbours a stronger contingent of moral fanatics, but also in Labour as demonstrated by the outburst of One TV chairman Jason Micallef in which he lashed out at both Farrugia’s bill and his party’s stance in favour of legalizing weed.

This may be a major reason why both parties may be tempted to stop the Bill from being discussed, by using their power in the House Business Committee which sets the agenda. For both parties know that although the majority of Maltese are against abortion, strategic categories of voters shun ultra-conservative views that favour punitive jail time for women in difficult circumstances.

Rational voices on both sides would also fear the embarrassment caused by figures like Edwin Vassallo. Yet debate on this issue can’t be postponed indefinitely and ultimately reality is bound to catch up. And as happened in Ireland, it will be politicians who like Marlene Farrugia were firmly against abortion but changed their views, who will make the necessary changes possible. And the PN would rather take some lessons from Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael (a fellow member of the EPP) before it realises that the ground has shifted from beneath its heavy feet.