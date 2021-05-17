FKNK file data protection breach over 'illegal spying' by BirdLife Malta and CABS activists

The Council of the Federation for Hunting and Conservation (FKNK) has filed a judicial protest in court against BirdLife Malta, accusing the NGO of systematically spying on FKNK members during the hunting and trapping season.

FKNK claim that BirdLife Malta would film its members for long hours while those members are hunting or trapping in private fields, resulting in a breach of the law and of the Data Protection Act, as this is being done without the consent of the individual.



"Moreover, this same behaviour is illegal and abusive, especially since this espionage is taking place without any legal authorisation from any competent authority. This constitutes not only an abuse of power but also qualifies as an act of private investigation without a license," FKNK said.

Apart from a judicial protest in court, FKNK also filed an official complaint with the Data Protection Commissioner, claiming that BirdLife Malta and CABS (Campaign Against Bird Slaughter) activists spy on FKNK members daily either by watching them with their naked eye or by electronic means, including photo cameras and binoculars.

"The espionage is done in such a way that not only are their faces identifiable, but every movement they make (literally to their smallest and most private movement) is filmed and recorded," it said.

In its complaint, the FKNK not only called for an urgent investigation into the matter, but also asked that BirdLife Malta and CABS be ordered by the Commissioner to immediately stop and be punished for this behaviour.