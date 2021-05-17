[WATCH] EuroPride 2023: Malta is a leader in the civil liberties sector – Justice Minister

Hosting one of Europe’s largest pride events in 2023 shows that Malta is a safe space for the LGBTIQ+ community, Edward Zammit Lewis said.

The Justice Minister said Malta was also a leader in civil liberties when signing the EuroPride 2023 agreement with the Allied Rainbow Communities (ARC) on Monday.

Valletta will be the host city for EuroPride’s month-long events in 2023 that is expected to attract thousands of participants from around Europe.

Zammit Lewis said EuroPride 2023 was an opportunity for Malta to share best practices with the rest of the world. “It is also an opportunity for Malta to celebrate equality, an opportunity for Malta to reap the spillover effects such as tourism,” he said.

“It fills us with much satisfaction that we competed with important cities in Europe and we succeeded in winning the bid, it was not by chance, it shows that Malta is a safe space for the LGBTQI community and a leader in the civil liberties sector,” Zammit Lewis said.

Commenting on Malta retaining first place in the LGBTIQ+ rights index for the sixth year running, Zammit Lewis said it shows that the reforms Malta is putting into place are “sustainable.”

“This fills us with more determination, in our quest for more civil liberties not only the LGBTIQ community but also removing any form of inequality in society and our country,” he said.

ARC Community manager Clayton Mercieca said praised the government for its immediate commitment to not only helping to fund the event but also to help organize it.

Mercieca highlighted that EuroPride 2023 will not simply be a party of sorts- there will also be panels discussing numerous issues within the community, including the treatment of LGBTIQ persons in other countries.

Mercieca said there is already a draft plan for the 10-day event and meetings are currently underway with multiple sectors including the tourism, business and artistic sectors.

LGBTIQ+ activist Gabbie Calleja who was also present said that she hoped all those who attended EuroPride 2023 had a great experience- and echoed her own experience of attending Manchester Pride and feeling part of a community for the first time.