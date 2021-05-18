Around 42,000 crossed to Gozo after restrictions were lifted

42,000 people made the journey to Gozo last weekend, Minister Clint Camilleri said in parliament on Tuesday.

The Gozo Minister was replying to a question by Labour MP Anthony Agius Decelis.

Crossings to Gozo were not permitted for recreational purposes prior to last weekend, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Only residents and those needing to travel for work were permitted to cross over to Gozo.

Replying to the question, Camilleri said he expects a “very good summer.”

“I expect a very good summer for Gozo, especially when one sees the flow even before the second round of consumer vouchers is issued,” he said.

Camilleri also said he looks forward to the launch of the fast ferry service on 1 June, stating it will help improve accessibility to the island.

“They are important for workers and tourists,” he said.

Gozo Fast Ferry Ltd’s eco-friendly, high-speed passenger crafts arrived in Malta last week, following a €10 million investment.

They can carry 300 passengers for a 45-minute trip.

A second company, Virtu Ferries, has also said it will operate a fast ferry service.