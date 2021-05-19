No permanent stay for asylum seekers of over 10 years – Malta tells Council of Europe

Malta does not plan to offer any form of permanent residence permit to irregular migrants, regardless of whether they are in possession of a temporary residence permit or not.

The Council of Europe’s commission against racism and intolerance (ECRI) said in its fifth monitoring report that it had already recommended that Malta give persons who cannot return to their country of origin and who have resided in Malta for over ten years, a more permanent form of regularisation.

In 2018, an ad hoc policy for non-returnable, failed asylum seekers who entered Malta prior to 31 December 2015 and who had resided in Malta for at least five years, were given a specific residence authorisation (SRA).

The SRA entitles them to a two-year renewable residence permit, a work permit, travel document and access to a core welfare benefits on the same terms as persons granted subsidiary protection. In addition, they are given access to State education and training, as well as medical care.

Critiera for an SRA includes being requently employed and studying Maltese or English.

“ECRI recognises that Malta is an exposed frontline State in relation to refugee flows crossing the Mediterranean Sea from Africa to Europe and that its limited population size may make it difficult to accommodate larger numbers of failed asylum seekers. Nonetheless ECRI has to note that due to the timelines in place, there cannot be any new beneficiaries of the advantageous ad hoc policy introduced in 2018... As a consequence, ECRI considers that its recommendation has not been implemented.”

ECRI did however commend Malta for the establishment of the Hate Crime and Speech Unit, which works closely with the Maltese Police Force. The unit addresses issues of hate speech and hate crime in Malta, and supports victims through the provision of free therapeutic and legal services.

By 19 January 2021, the Unit had received 249 reports, 193 of which were filed against individual alleged perpetrators.

“While the new Hate Crime and Speech Unit appears to focus mainly on the important task of supporting victims of hate crime and hate speech, ECRI notes with appreciation that it is also tasked to compile statistics in this regard... As a consequence, ECRI considers that its recommendation has been fully implemented.”