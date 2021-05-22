[WATCH] Marlene Farrugia: Removing the stigma around abortion will save more lives

Marlene Farrugia: Removing the stigma around abortion will save more lives

If no women are not being imprisoned for abortion, there is no use in retaining the law criminalising it, Independent MP Marlene Farrugia said.

“Why do we have the law if no one is getting arrested? It’s only there threaten women,” Farrugia said.

Interviewed on Reno Bugeja Jistaqsi, Farrugia said women’s issues are swept under the carpet in Malta, and it was her duty to forward the amendment in the House.

“Women issues are ignored, or brought up to distract people from fresh scandals,” she said.

Last week Farrugia forwarded a private member’s bill to decriminalise abortion.

She said decriminalisation of abortion would lead to more women seeking help.

“If women know there a no legal ramification for seeking advice on abortion, or ordering abortion pills, more will come forward,” Farrugia said. “By criminalising abortion and those who seek it, we are not saving women’s or children’s lives.”

She said that under current legislation, women will opt to undergo the abortion procedure through unsafe methods.

“Instead of having 10 women seeking help, only five would come forward,” Farrugia said. “You think having an abortion is like going for a walk at Wied iz-Zurrieq?”

Asked if the over simplification of such a complex issue was a mistake from her end, Farrugia snapped back by stating that it was her duty to put up abortion for debate. “Overplayed my hand? Do you think parliament is an orchestra and I’m a flout?”

Asked by Reno Bugeja why her position on the issue has changed, she said her stance in favour of life has not changed.

“I believe that by removing the stigma on abortion, we can save more lives,” Farrugia said.

Farrugia also said that for the subject to not be politicised, she was in the best position to put it up for debate.

She called out the major political parties for refusing to debate the bill. “Big parties are consolidating the taboo against women with their reaction.”

She said it was wrong for the Nationalist Party to just ignore the issue, while stating that she expected a better reaction from the Labour Party who calls itself a “progressive party”.

“I did not expect to be agreed with, I expected a mature debate. Whether the amendment goes through or not is then decided after the debate,” Farrugia said.