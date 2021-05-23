Inaction on Carmelo Abela shows PM is a weak leader, says Bernard Grech

The Prime Minister’s inaction following criminal allegations against Carmelo Abela shows that he is a “weak” leader, Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

Speaking during an interview on the Nationalist Party’s TV channel, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said that Robert Abela’s response to allegations brought against his minister is wholly inadequate, suggesting that the Prime Minister has no control over his cabinet.

“We have a Prime Minister that has lost control of his ministers. He is a Prime Minister that knows he has a problem, but for some reason cannot act,” he said.

Minister Carmelo Abela was called in for questioning by police on Wednesday over details given by Alfred and George Degiorgio, both suspects in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

The Degiorgio’s name-dropped Abela for having an alleged role in the failed 2010 HSBC heist. They claim that Abela, who was then an HSBC employee, as an accomplice.

When Prime Minister Robert Abela was asked whether he will take action following these claims, he said that he will not base his decision on “a coordinated attack by the Nationalist Party and criminals”, and will only act is proof emerges of any link between the minister and the heist.

In contrast, Grech said that Abela should step down temporarily until his name is cleared, while expressing doubt over the minister’s claims that he did not remember testifying in relation to the heist.

“I cannot believe Abela when he says that he cannot remember testifying. The Prime Minister must understand that he is responsible for keeping Malta’s name clean,” Grech said.

‘We can’t leave artists behind’

Following announcements by the Public Health Superintendent that there is no room for mass entertainment events this summer, Grech said that he understands the concerns raised by artists on the matter.

“It is evident that, for government, art is just entertainment,” he said. “Let’s understand that while we are going through this pandemic, we can safely ease more measures with regulations and proper enforcement.”

Grech continued by saying that artists should not be left behind in this situation, referencing to the anger expressed by DJs recently after finding out that they will not be able to perform in restaurants, hotels, or at wedding receptions

On the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), Grech said that if elected, he will try to “clean up the place”, criticising the revolving-door system of journalists moving from the Labour Party’s ONE TV channel, to TVM and the Office of the Prime Minister, and back.

“Let’s understand that this station functions on the finances of the public, and should bring news to everyone. It is evident that the Nationalist Party is at a disadvantage in broadcasting, particularly with the videos used and in how the news is written and broadcast,” Grech said.

To the delight of motorsports enthusiasts, Grech said that the Nationalist Party has identified a space that could be used as a racetrack, while pledging support for its development.

“I will ensure that no agricultural land is taken up for its development,” Grech said.

The Labour Party had promised to construct a racetrack in Ta’ Qali in its 2017 manifesto, prompting objections from nearby residents concerned with the added noise pollution of the project.